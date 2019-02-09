|
Corinne Neal
Des Moines - The kind, gentle and loving spirit, Corinne Neal, 99, of Ankeny, IA. passed away February 4, 2019 at Millpond Care Center and joined her husband Mose.
A Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on (TODAY) Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Merle Hay Funereal Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road. Corinne Anderson was born on April 11, 1919; she was the daughter of Fred and Myrtle (Chase) Anderson. She attended school in the Grinnell School District graduating with the class of 1936. On May 15, 1949 Corinne was united in marriage to Maurice "Mose" Neal at Grace Lutheran Church and they had resided in Des Moines their entire married lives. She had worked as a secretary at the Daily Record and at Union Park Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her friends at Fairmeadows retirement community. She and Mose were always looking forward to the next trip they would go on. She loved baseball and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, David (Catherine) Neal of Buena Vista, Colorado and Keith (Lisa) Neal of Ankeny, grandchildren, Scott Neal, and Kari (Jordan) Sturges. Great grandchildren, Easton, Jett, and Mack Sturges and Drake and Parker Neal.
In death, Corinne rejoins her parents, Fred and Myrtle Anderson, husband, Mose Neal, siblings, Vivian Dory and Eldon Anderson.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Millpond for the wonderful care or our sweet mother and grandmother.
Memorials may be made to: Mill Pond Activity Dept. 1201 SE Mill Pond Ct. Ankeny, IA. 50021
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 9, 2019