Cornelia Montgomery
Des Moines - Cornelia Montgomery of Des Moines died at her home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 82. She was born October 10, 1936 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Cornelius and Phoebe (Jackson) Montgomery. She is survived by her sons: John (Sheila Van Duyne) Wyaux of Reno, Nevada, twin granddaughters, Emma and Sophie Montgomery Van Duyne Wyaux, and Thomas Wyaux of Des Moines; sister Elizabeth (Rick) Neumann of Des Moines and their children Jeannette, Eleanore and Neil Neumann; nephew John M. (Hannah Klaus) of Davis, California; great nephew Ben Hunter and great niece Lizzie (Tanner) Harrison; niece Phoebe R. (Kay Whitlock) Hunter of Missoula, Montana; and nephew Thomas C. (Annie M.) of Des Moines. Cornelia was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law: Ellen Montgomery and John C. Hunter.
Cornelia received her B.A. from Radcliffe College, Harvard University, in Oriental Art History in 1958 and her M.A. in Islamic Art in 1966 from the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University. She served as a researcher at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City from 1960-1968, before joining Arthur Upham Pope at the Asia Institute in Shiraz, Iran, as his assistant. Cornelia became known as an oriental rug expert, and gave lectures and presented papers in both English and French in such cities as Istanbul, Vienna, and Leningrad. Her work was often published, most recently in 2016 by Brill, as a chapter in "Arthur Upham Pope: Recollections."
Cornelia and her former husband Andre Wyaux lived in Tirlemont, Belgium, Berkane, Morocco, and Glimes, Belgium. Following her divorce in 1995, Cornelia moved to New Hampshire with her sons and her cat Gideon. She later partnered with David Engman and moved to Warwick, Massachusetts until his death in 2008. She settled in Des Moines in 2010.
Though most of her career was developed in Europe, Cornelia never forgot her Iowa roots and her Cedar Rapids friends, returning often for Franklin High School class of 1954 reunions and special gatherings of her group of eight known as the Crew. She quickly and effortlessly garnered many close friendships in Des Moines or reinvigorated old ones.
She was a lifelong violin and viola musician. The family is indebted to Cornelia for her extensive genealogical research. Of the many attributes to be cherished in memory, not least will be her intelligence, quirky wit and lightning-fast shriek of laughter.
A celebration of Cornelia will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the in her honor.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019