Corrine A. Campbell
Urbandale -
Corrine Aldinger Campbell, 89, died December 26, 2019, at home. She had a happy Christmas Day with her family. She was born June 6, 1930, to Fred and Florence Aldinger (nee Nordmeier) on a farm near Rowan, Iowa.
Corrine graduated from Rowan High School in 1947 and attended AIB College of Business in Des Moines. She met her husband Robert in 1955 and they were wed on June 23, 1956. They had 5 children: Susan, Camille, John, Mary, and William. They were married until Bob's death on December 31, 1969.
Corrine loved her family and friends, and especially enjoyed yearly family reunion picnics. She was always busy. Her favorite activities included dancing (at the Val Air Ballroom), basketball, crocheting, playing games (especially Scrabble & Trivia - which she usually won), garage sale every week for over 50 years with her children, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and traveling. She visited every state except Alaska and also traveled to Germany, England, Scotland and the Bahamas.
Corrine was predeceased by her husband Bob, her parents, niece Beth Aldinger, son-in-law Mark Johnson, brothers-in-law David Campbell, Dick Shultz, and Monsignor Frank Campbell, sister-in-law Donna Campbell and special cousins Beverly Wason and Audrey Wright. She is survived by her children, Bill Campbell of San Diego, Mary (Kirk) Harlan, John Campbell and Cami Johnson, all of Urbandale, and Susan (Bill) Jones of Windsor Heights, grandchildren: Courtney, Derek and Seth (Yvonne) Johnson, Katy Jones, Ross Campbell, and Elizabeth Harlan, and great-granddaughter Autumn. She is also survived by her sister Marian Shultz, brother Stan (Marge) Aldinger, sister-in-law Margaret Ann (Clyde) Sturges, 16 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Corrine's Final Reunion of Family & Friends Luncheon will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Urbandale Senior Rec Center, 7305 Aurora Ave. There will be a short time of remembrance at 12:30. A private family burial will be held at a later date at McDivitt Cemetery.
Our Mom would like you to hold your family tight and get your own family reunion on your calendar! Online condolences may be made at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019