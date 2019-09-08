|
|
Cortney Jean McConkey (Fincel)
Des Moines - Cortney Jean McConkey (Fincel), age 43, passed away on August 30, 2019 in Des Moines after a battle with cancer.
Cortney was born August 12, 1976 in Des Moines, Iowa to Kathy Wallace and late Richard Fincel. She went to school at Norwalk High School and later received her nursing degree. She was a registered nurse for over 20 years. She was most recently nurse manager at Care Initiatives-Atlantic Specialty Care. She loved hanging out with her two sons, going to concerts, gourmet cooking, collecting sugar skulls, growing vegetables and herbs, entertaining and spending time with loved ones.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her fiancé Rod Nordby; sons Brandon McConkey and John McConkey (father Jim McConkey); mother, Kathy Wallace, and step-father, Jerry Wallace; brother, Ryan Fincel (wife Tina Fincel) and nieces Heather and Harley Fincel; sister, Karissa Wallace; and step-brothers Tony Wallace and Jeff Wallace; as well as other family and friends.
Cortney is preceded in death by her father, Richard Fincel.
The celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 pm. Sunday, September 15, at the Des Moines Botanical Garden, DuPont Room West.
We will miss you our mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and love.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019