Cory M. Stephens
Oakland, CA - Cory M. Stephens ( Deidre Michele Danielson) of Oakland, CA. died of cancer on 4/28/2019 after a short hospital stay.
Cory was born to F. Mac and Bonnie Danielson on 7/10/1956 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Growing up in the 60's was tremendously influential in shaping Cory's outlook and free-spirited approach to life.
After living in Arizona for several years, Cory moved to Oakland, CA. and got accepted into the University of California- Berkeley. Berkeley continued to deepen her political and social views.
After graduating from Berkeley in 1994, she was accepted into law school at New College of California, where she graduated in 1998 with her Juris Doctor degree, having "demonstrated a commitment to applying the knowledge and understanding gained at New College toward the creation of a more just and humane world".
Cory was a fighter for the poor, the disenfranchised, and those suffering from schizophrenia. She was recognized for her pro bono legal services for voluntary provision of legal services to the poor.
Her sense of right and wrong made her a formidable and successful attorney in the field of workers compensation law.
Cory always made time for friends and family. Frequently flying or driving to spend time with family in California and Des Moines. She never forgot a birthday, and mailed cards with hand written notes to those she loved, throughout the year. Her giving spirit was one of her most precious gifts.
To Cory, there was always a bright side to any situation or relationship.
She loved her home, the City of Oakland, and her Oakland A's baseball team.
She touched many lives with her genuine kindness and interest in other people, and was proud to be an "Oaklander".
She will be missed greatly by her close friends in Des Moines; Diane Byers, Little Mary, and Joyce Baker-Binder, as well as her close friend, traveling partner, and fellow A's fan and Oaklander, Roxanne Romell.
Cory was proceeded in death by her parents; F. Mac and Bonnie Danielson as well as good friend Paul "Dusty" Mrozinski.
Cory is survived by her brothers; James D. Danielson (Des Moines), Eric S. Danielson (Jennifer), (West Des Moines). Nieces and Nephews; Samantha Marie Danielson, Nathaniel Patrick Danielson, Jessica Lynn Fletcher and Trevor Scott Fletcher. Niece Dog "Greta". Uncle John and Aunt Mary Vadnais (Concord, CA.). Aunt Barbara Danielson (Lansing, MI), Aunt Carmen Danielson (Hartford, CT). Cousins; Matt Danielson, Stacey Danielson. Ben Danielson, Nick Danielson, Danny Danielson, Lynn Vadnais, Barbara Vadnais and Cathy Vadnais. And extended family; Phyliss Fair (Desert Hot Springs, CA.) Robert G. Fair (California) and Dan R. Marvin (Ankeny, Iowa)
There will be a Celebration of Life event, this Sunday, 6/30/2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at the Rose Garden of the Des Moines Art Center in Greenwood Park. Come as you are, or wearing Tie Dye is encouraged. A casual setting to share stories and company. Chocolate will be served.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family towards the establishment of a fund to help with homelessness and mental illness.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 27, 2019