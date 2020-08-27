Cory Ulrick

Cory UlrickDes Moines - Cory Paul Ulrick, 46, of Des Moines passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Broadlawn's Medical Center in Des Moines.Cory was born August 22, 1973 in Des Moines, IA, son of Duane and Linda (Thorland) Ulrick. He received his education in Des Moines and graduated from Hoover High School in the Class of 1991. Cory worked various jobs around the country before moving back to Des Moines and currently was employed as a machinist for Dynamic Machining in Waukee.Cory could fix anything and enjoyed working on his cars and his home. He also loved big dogs.He is survived by his parents Duane and Linda, brother Chad (Jennifer) and their children Addison (Iowa State) and Grace of Des Moines, three uncles Edwin (Gail) Ulrick of Payson, AZ, Osmund (Michelle) Thorland of Norwalk and Brian Thorland of Des Moines, a significant other Joanne Picray and her children, Stephen Toothman (Miami University), Brigid Toothman (U Of Kansas) and Joi (Randy) Woods of Oklahoma.Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League. Visitation will be held beginning at 2:00pm Thursday, September 3rd at Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA with a service to follow at 3pm. Burial at a later date at South Marion Cemetery.Cory was loved by his "step children" and will be greatly missed by his family.