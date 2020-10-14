Courtney P. Allen



Panora - Courtney Powell Allen, 93, son of Bert & Velma (Jenkins) Allen, was born June 25, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Guthrie County Hospital, Guthrie Center, Iowa.



Courtney graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire. He enlisted into the United States Navy during WWII, serving from June 1945 until July 1946. He then graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Dover with a degree in Genetics. He was then recalled back into the United States Navy during the Korean War, serving from May 1951 until August 1952. During this time he met Dilma Galmeyer while serving on the island of Curacao in the Carribean. They were married on March 16, 1953. They first made their home in Des Moines, followed by Johnston, Urbandale, and finally, in 1982, they built a home on Lake Panorama. In 1988, they made the lake house their full time home.



Courtney worked for Pioneer in their poultry division. In 1972, he started his own company called Sunny Time Foods. In 1988, he built a manufacturing plant in Panora for Sunny Time. In 1989, he sold the company to Cargill and worked for them until he retired in 1992 at the age of 65.



Courtney enjoyed golfing, traveling, telling stories and being with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Dilma Allen of Panora; sons, Courtney Allen, Jr. of Panora and Clifford (Joelle) Allen of Barnstable, MA; daughter, Cynthia Merritt of West Des Moines; five granddaughters, six great-grandchildren; and brother, Bert Allen, Jr. of Hampstead, NH. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Par 3 West Clubhouse, Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Burial of his cremains will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, near Van Meter.



Twigg Funeral Home, Panora, is handling arrangements.









