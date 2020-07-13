1/1
Craig A. Cave
Craig A. Cave

Des Moines - Craig A. Cave, 70, passed away July 11, 2020 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Des Moines. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Craig was born November 18, 1949 in Des Moines to Norman and Barbara Cave. He graduated from Tech High School. A week after graduation, Craig went to work for Townsend Engineering, where he worked for 45 years as a Master Machinist. He married his Junior High sweetheart, Pam Hamman in 1969. Craig enjoyed traveling with his Townsend family. He loved nature, fishing, boating and he especially enjoyed astronomy and bird watching.

Craig is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam; children, Angie (Brent) Goodson and Brad (Heather) Cave; beloved grandchildren, Zoe, Eli, Max, Jack, Colby and Maggie; brother, Jerry (Deb) Cave: brother-in-law, Mike Hamman; sister-in-law, Sherri (Rusty) Russell; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Betty Hamman and Ginger (Preston) Hallway and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation in loving memory of Craig.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
