Craig A. Porter
- - Craig A. Porter, 68, passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2019. A celebration of life will be held in his honor, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at the Croatian Fraternal Slavic Center, 6575 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, from 11am to 1pm. A private interment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Craig was employed by Meredith/R&R Donnelly for over 30 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, drafted at the age of 18. He loved his family, friends and fishing, even earning the nickname "Catfish". He enjoyed many trips to Canada for fishing and an occasional beer at the Park Ave Pub any chance he could get. He enjoyed rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League, where he enjoyed dinners and camaraderie with his buddies.
Craig is survived by his son, Eric Porter (Mary) of Des Moines and daughter, Erin Hayes (Kent) of Clive. His six grandchildren; Halle, Jordyn and Carson Hayes, and Dylan, Reese and Eli Porter. His sister Carolyn Moorehead (Gary) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Sister-In-Law Joan Porter of Austin, Minnesota.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth (Dale) and Ruth Porter and his cherished big brother, John Porter. Donations can be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (PKD) or the Croatian Fraternal Slavic Center in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019