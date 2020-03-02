Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Craig Eugene Carlson

Craig Eugene Carlson Obituary
Craig Eugene Carlson

West Des Moines - Craig Eugene Carlson, 78, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, IA on Friday, March 6 with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and the service at 4:00 p.m.

Craig worked as an attorney for 25 years in Fort Dodge and moved to West Des Moines after his retirement in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; their children, Curt (Carey) Carlson, Tonya (Jerome) McCarville, and Marc (Sheri) Carlson; and 10 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Agribusiness Association of Iowa Foundation or to the . Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
