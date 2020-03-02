|
Craig Eugene Carlson
West Des Moines - Craig Eugene Carlson, 78, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, IA with visitation on Friday March 6th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and the service at 4:00 p.m.
Craig worked as an attorney for 25 years in Fort Dodge and moved to West Des Moines after his retirement in 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; their children, Curt (Carey) Carlson, Tonya (Jerome) McCarville, and Marc (Sheri) Carlson; and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or Agribusiness Association of Iowa Foundation. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020