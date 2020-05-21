Resources
Craig G. Schuchhardt

Des Moines -

Craig was born May 10, 1954 to Ervin and Hertha Schuchhardt of Dupree, SD and passed away May 19th, 2020 at the age of 66 in Des Moines, IA. Craig was proceeded in death by his parents as well as siblings, Mary Lou, Larry, Thomas, Robert and Lavern.

Craig is survived by his wife Cher Schuchhardt; five children Stephanie Perry, Nicole Schuchhardt, Andrew (Amy) Schuchhardt, Jeremiah (Sara) Keller, Crystal Keller-Hulsey and 10 grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings Donald, Doris, Alvin, Gary, Georgia, David, Steven, and Cathy. Craig was a husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved his family and being outdoors fishing and hunting.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020
