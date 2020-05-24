Services
Craig Mansfield


1955 - 2020
Craig Mansfield Obituary
Craig Mansfield

Maxwell - Craig Mansfield, 64 of Maxwell, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Craig was born August 22, 1955 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Lyle E. and Eunice M. (Ahrenholtz) Mansfield. He graduated from Maxwell High School in 1974 and attended Ryder Tech, graduating in 1975 as a diesel tech. On April 7, 1984, Craig was united in marriage to Betty Coughenour at the Colo United Methodist Church in Colo. He worked many years as a mechanic at several John Deere dealerships in the area.

Craig enjoyed truck pulling, collecting John Deere toy tractors and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed his 1976 Ford Bicentennial pickup, one of two sold in Iowa.

Craig is survived by his wife, Betty of Maxwell; his son, Royal (Mallory) Mansfield of Maxwell; his granddaughter, Myah Johnston of Baxter; his brother, Keith Mansfield of Maxwell; his sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Bassett of Alabama and a niece, Taylor Bassett of Alabama.

A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell First Responders or the Maxwell United Methodist Church.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 24 to May 26, 2020
