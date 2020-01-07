|
|
Craig Russell Hawkins
Ankeny - Craig Russell Hawkins, 74, passed away January 3, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa. He was born in Salem, Ohio on November 27, 1945.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Greenwood Friends Cemetery in Ankeny. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Craig.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020