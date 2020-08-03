Craig Stephen Rogers
Waukee - Craig Stephen Rogers, 61, passed away July 30, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation one hour prior.
Craig was born February 16, 1959 in Des Moines, IA to Maryanna (Ruark) and Joseph Rogers. He attended Valley High School, Drake University Undergraduate and Law School.
Craig was an avid outdoorsman who sought out like minded organizations whose missions were to conserve, restore, and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of our national resources, including soil, air, woods, waters, and wildlife. Because of this, Craig joined the Des Moines Izaak Walton Chapter (Defenders of Soil, Air, Woods, Waters, and Wildlife) in 1994 where he held a Lifetime membership at the National, State, and Chapter Divisions. In addition to his active Board work, one of his favorite volunteer activities was manning the Minnow Races at the Iowa Outdoor Expo. He was also a member of the Za Ga Zig Shrine. Craig particularly enjoyed traveling with his wife Maggie in the US as well as overseas to destinations including Europe, spending time at the family lake home, and turkey hunting in Missouri. He was humble, gracious, and a generous benefactor to many.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Wilcox-Rogers; his brother, Joe (Sharon) Rogers; sister, Roxie (Arthur) Purpich; nephews, Joe Rogers, Adam Kaercher, Matt Peters, Bill Peters and Brian Peters; nieces, Christina (Matt) Weiss, Joanna Purpich, Anne Thomas, and Kathleen Peters; great-nephews, Luis and Mason; great-nieces, Emma, Lucy, and Ellie; and sisters-in-law, Julie (Dan) Kaercher and Mary (Doug) Peters. Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Izaak Walton League of Des Moines. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.