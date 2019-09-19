|
Craig Thomas Martin
Des MOines - Craig died unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 30, 1957, and moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1967. He graduated from Tech High School in 1975 and Western Iowa Technical Community College in 1977, and pursued his career working with airplanes.
He had an adventurous spirit and a ready smile - it was nearly impossible to find a photo of him without a smile on his face. He was active with an antique motor club, skydiving, cycling, dancing, and live music performances. He once rode his motorcycle from California to Alaska along the Pacific Coast Highway. He completed over 1,000 solo free-fall skydiving jumps, and became an expert parachute packer. He rode on RAGBRAI several times over the years, including one day of it in 2019. He canoed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with friends and family several times. He was also a long-time season ticket holder at the Des Moines Civic Center, a member of the Recreational Aviation Association, and of the International Cessna 170 Association.
Craig tackled every project with determination, and tried to squeeze as many additional hours as possible into every day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Martin. He is survived by his sweetheart, Deyann Whittie, his mother Mary Ann Martin, siblings Cynthia (Robert) Kresse, Ivan (Tammy) Martin, Clint (Melissa) Martin and nieces and nephews, Andrew Kresse, Megan (Conor) Richardson, Lucas Martin, and Lilyana Martin, and numerous friends and extended family.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, at Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 Cottage Grove, Des Moines, Iowa. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the same location, with lunch following. A celebration of life will be announced later.
Memorial contributions can be made to Iowa Public Radio, Iowa Public Television or Des Moines Performing Arts.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019