Craig Wadle
Indianola - On Tuesday March 5th, 2019, Craig Wadle, loving husband, son, brother and father of two children, passed away at the age of 57 in Marathon, Florida.
Survivors include his parents, Tom Wadle (Marilyn) and Charlotte Brommel (Ron); wife, Jody; children, Chelsey (Vincent) Torres and Corbin (Natalia) Wadle; sisters, Brenda (Tracy) Wickett and Tammy (Stephen) Rodriquez; bonus sons, Austin (Leah) Reed, Cory Shaw and Kalen Shaw; five grandchildren, Rylan, Regan, Captain, Ollivan and Aspen; nieces and nephews, Ron (Crystal) Inman, Stacy (Travis) DeWitt, Ashley (Kenneth) Huff, Shane Reed, Tonya Miller (Ryan), Skye Rodriquez, Lydia Rodriquez (Lucas) and Joshua Rodriquez; step brothers and sisters, Rod (Tammy) Brommel, Sheryl (Dean) Hoffman, Cindy McNamara, Julie Brommel and a very large family with numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by his step brother, Steve Brommel.
Craig's wishes were to have everyone around him smiling, so we will celebrate his life with a party on Wednesday March 13th at The Sports Page Bar and Grill on Hwy 92 in Indianola from 5pm to 8pm. There will be food, drink, music and memories. At 6pm there will be a prayer followed by stories, thoughts and memories by anyone who wishes to share. Please join us as we pay tribute to the man who was larger than life and lived life to its fullest. He made it "One Hell of a Ride".
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the family to be directed at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019