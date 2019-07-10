|
Cris Ann (Miller) Hogan Krull
West Des Moines - On the evening of Friday, June 28, 2019, Cris Krull of West Des Moines passed away at the age of 71. Born in 1947, Cris was raised by Phyllis and Robert Miller, and lived her whole life in West Des Moines. A self-made woman, Cris accomplished many things in a variety of industries, but her passion was always her family. Mother to Rick, Melissa, Jason, and Josh; Cris raised her children throughout the span of 5 decades. A lover of cats and an avid photographer, Cris was happiest in life surrounded by her children and grandchildren; always making sure one more picture was taken, so that we'd have the perfect memory to look back on later in life.
Cris is survived by her children and grandchildren: Rick (Lisa) Hogan and their children, Nick and Nathan, Melissa (Paul) Grossmann and their children, Zach, Austin and Nicole, Jason (Laramie) Krull and their daughter, Mazikeen, and Josh Krull (Emma LeValley); brother, Robert (Kim) Miller; sister, Lynn Beidler; and the memory of her we all hold in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Windsor Heights Community Center at Colby Park, 6900 School Street, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private family burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org in memory of Cris Krull.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019