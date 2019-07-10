Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Windsor Heights Community Center at Colby Park
6900 School Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cris Krull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cris Ann Hogan (Miller) Krull


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cris Ann Hogan (Miller) Krull Obituary
Cris Ann (Miller) Hogan Krull

West Des Moines - On the evening of Friday, June 28, 2019, Cris Krull of West Des Moines passed away at the age of 71. Born in 1947, Cris was raised by Phyllis and Robert Miller, and lived her whole life in West Des Moines. A self-made woman, Cris accomplished many things in a variety of industries, but her passion was always her family. Mother to Rick, Melissa, Jason, and Josh; Cris raised her children throughout the span of 5 decades. A lover of cats and an avid photographer, Cris was happiest in life surrounded by her children and grandchildren; always making sure one more picture was taken, so that we'd have the perfect memory to look back on later in life.

Cris is survived by her children and grandchildren: Rick (Lisa) Hogan and their children, Nick and Nathan, Melissa (Paul) Grossmann and their children, Zach, Austin and Nicole, Jason (Laramie) Krull and their daughter, Mazikeen, and Josh Krull (Emma LeValley); brother, Robert (Kim) Miller; sister, Lynn Beidler; and the memory of her we all hold in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Windsor Heights Community Center at Colby Park, 6900 School Street, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private family burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at bbrfoundation.org in memory of Cris Krull.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now