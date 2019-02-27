|
Crist Sherman Green
Winnabow, NC - Crist Sherman Green, 81, died of congestive heart failure and went home to be with the Lord Feb. 8.
Crist is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gloria Jean, his daughter, Vicki (Jon), and grandchildren Alex and Katie. He is also survived by three step-sons, Dean (Carrie), their children Anthony and Nicole and her daughter Victoria; Doug (Tena) and daughter Jessica; and David and daughter Breanna. He was preceded in death by his son, Britt, his brother Kenton and his sister, Judy, two nephews and his parents.
Born Sept. 30, 1937, Crist grew up in Des Moines, moving to Arizona and most recently to North Carolina. He graduated from East High School and attended Drake University. He was an Air Force veteran. Crist spent most of his working years as owner of Crist Green Insurance, together with his wife. He was a deacon at his church, and spent 13 years working in prison ministry. Most of all, he loved his family and making people laugh.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019