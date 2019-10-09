|
|
Crystal Glazebrook, RN,EMT,CEN
Osceola - Crystal Nicole Glazebrook, daughter of Rick L. Glazebrook and Linda R. Martens Glazebrook was born November 8, 1982 at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice, after 6 days in the ICU at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines at the age of 36 years.
Crystal received her education in Osceola graduating from Clarke Community High School in 2001. She graduated Southwestern Community College with a Nursing degree, and immediately joined UnityPoint Health Des Moines Emergency Department Team in 2004 as a newly licensed RN in the ED. Crystal finally agreed to the ED supervisor role in 2013.
Throughout her career, Crystal was the lead coordinator for the Chest Pain Accreditation and was the lead representative for UPHDM for the Des Moines Metro STEMI Task Force. She was instrumental in the implementation of Pulsara, a leader in Disaster Management Emergency Preparedness, Hazmat, and Highly Infectious Disease Management Team. Crystal was a part of the steering committees for recruitment , the PCT Recognition Program and All Hands On Deck. She played a key role in designing and educating staff for the opening of the new Emergency Department at Iowa Methodist. Crystal was also a member of the Iowa State Council of Emergency Nurses Association
Crystal was known for her contagious smile, kind heart and dedication to her work. She loved traveling of any kind but her favorite was a warm beachy place. However, visiting foreign countries such as Ireland and the many cruises with her family were very special to her. She was looking forward to a trip she was planning in Italy. In addition, Crystal had a great love of animals and she shared her acreage outside of Osceola with many chickens and four legged friends, especially her English Mastiff Atalissa, and her Weimaraners Charlotte and Diesel. Scrapbooking, gardening, going to Tea, fishing and hunting were also some of the things she enjoyed in her free time.
Those relatives preceding Crystal in death were her grandfathers, Farild Lloyd Glazebrook and Harold Raymond Martens; great-grandparents: Earl & Kiethie Glazebrook, Lewis & Margaret Pennington, Harold Martens, Gladys Martens Brooks, and Barnett & Lilah Berridge, cousins, Heath Pennington, Larry Pennington, Debbie Thompson, Joan Rieken, Bob & Billy Mike Bayless, Randy & Kirk Berridge.
Crystal leaves to cherish her memory; parents, Rick and Linda Glazebrook of Osceola, IA, sister, Angela (Nick) Bissett of Littleton, CO, brother, Kyle (Susan) Glazebrook of Cameron, MO, niece, Brooklyn Bissett, nephew, Tuscan Bissett; grandmother, Donna Glazebrook of Osceola, IA, grandmother, Sharyl Martens of Lynnwood, WA; uncles, Randy (Pam) Glazebrook of Arizona, Rod (Angelia) Glazebrook, Osceola, Myron Martens of Shoreline, WA; aunt, Marilee (Dale) Crepeau of Killeen, TX, her beloved ER family, companion Kyle Huber, as well as many other relatives and a devoted host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Sunday October 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Mike Carlson officiating.
The Family will host a Memorial Gathering at La Vida Loca Winery in Indianola, IA from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home.
The family honored Crystal's choice of cremation.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family to be used for the Iowa Methodist Emergency Department and to further Suicide Prevention.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019