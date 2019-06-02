Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Des Moines - Crystal A. McCleary, 46, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Westover Funeral Home where friends may call one hour prior. She is survived by her mother Vikki Stevenson, a son Noah and his father Ray, sister Kelly (Mark White) Stevenson, grandmother Helen Stephenson, uncle Rex (Phyllis) Stephenson and aunt Jill Skinner. She was preceded in death by her father James and grandparents Ruby Stevenson and Francis Stephenson.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019
