Curlee M. Ware
Des Moines - Curlee Milton Ware was born March 26th, 1961 in Hennepin County Minnesota.
Curlee lived nearly all of his life in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from East High School. After graduation he pursued several different career paths, including construction and concrete work, asphalt hauling, and over the road truck driving. In 1989 he joined the Des Moines Fire Department until a work related injury required him to retire early in 2003.
Curlee earned his wings to a better place on February 11th, 2019, after a long and courageous crusade through years of living with quadriplegia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Douglas Ware, Sr. , his mother Pocollia (Larkin) Ware, sisters Diva E. Drawford and Mary K. Elliott, and brother Frederick Douglas Ware Jr. He is survived by his children, Jessica Lee Ware and Curlee Joseph (C.J.) Ware, their mother Diane (Barrett) Ware, his sister Tracye (Ike) Brown and sister Marva Howse, along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23rd 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines Iowa. Visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM, with funeral service directly after. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa following funeral services.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019