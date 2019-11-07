|
|
Curt D. Kasiah
Des Moines - Curt Douglas Kasiah, 57, Des Moines, Iowa, died October 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Born August 12, 1962 in Des Moines, to Doyle William Kasiah II & Patricia Irene Collins. Curt was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired manufacturing mechanic.
Survivors include mother, Patricia (Collins) Kasiah, son, Shylo Kasiah and his mother Julie Brouillet, sisters, Linda Thurman, Robbie Kernes, and Ronda Souder. He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle, and brother, Doyle William Kasiah III.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, noon, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3601 E. Court, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. A luncheon will follow at the Bethany New Life Christian Church, 3565 N.E. 56th Street, Altoona, Iowa 50009, from 1 to 4pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019