Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3601 E. Court
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curt Kasiah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curt D. Kasiah


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curt D. Kasiah Obituary
Curt D. Kasiah

Des Moines - Curt Douglas Kasiah, 57, Des Moines, Iowa, died October 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Born August 12, 1962 in Des Moines, to Doyle William Kasiah II & Patricia Irene Collins. Curt was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired manufacturing mechanic.

Survivors include mother, Patricia (Collins) Kasiah, son, Shylo Kasiah and his mother Julie Brouillet, sisters, Linda Thurman, Robbie Kernes, and Ronda Souder. He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle, and brother, Doyle William Kasiah III.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, noon, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3601 E. Court, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. A luncheon will follow at the Bethany New Life Christian Church, 3565 N.E. 56th Street, Altoona, Iowa 50009, from 1 to 4pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -