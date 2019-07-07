|
Curt Warrick
Valeria - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Curt Warrick, 66, of Valeria, IA. Curt was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished friend to all whose lives he touched. Curt was called to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family & friends.
Curt was born March 26, 1953 to Clyde and Molly (Buckley) Warrick. He grew up in the small, rural town of Valeria, Iowa with his brother, Cory, and 2 sisters, Cindy and Crystal. He graduated from Mingo High School in the spring of 1971.
Curt was a dedicated employee of Lomar Distribution. Previous employers include: Central Tractor, Wright's Tree Service, Trinity Construction, Maytag & Artistic Manufacturing.
Curt spent 33 wonderful years with his wife, Kathie. They met in the summer of 1986 and were inseparable from the start. Their undeniable love built a strong foundation for the home they shared. Curt enjoyed spending time with loved ones and prided himself on creating a beautiful place where friends and family could gather.
Curt treasured the time he spent with his 3 children, Lucas, Joshua, & Mindy. He especially loved his role as Papa to his 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Patrick, Gabbi, and Lydia.
Curt was truly one of a kind. He was a jack-of-all-trades and an incredibly hard-working man. He was kind, caring, and always willing to lend a hand. Curt never met a stranger that didn't become a friend.
In his free time Curt enjoyed camping, watching westerns, & riding his Harley.
Curt was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2018. He courageously battled until the very end, but his hardworking hands are now at rest. He leaves a wonderful legacy through the life he led. While he has an eternal home in Heaven, he will be dearly missed by so many here.
Curt is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Molly Warrick; brother, Cory Warrick; half-brother, Clyde Warrick; half-sister, Terry Pepper Thomas; & brother-in-law, Robert Slack.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathie Warrick; children, Lucas (Nichole) Warrick, Joshua (Nicole) Warrick, & Mindy (Benjamin) Dunlavy; grandchildren, Andrew Meinhart, Matthew Warrick, Patrick Warrick, Gabriella Dunlavy, & Lydia Warrick; sisters, Cynthia Slack & Crystal (Doug) Enderson; as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
At his request a funeral service will not be held, but rather a casual celebration of his life where loved ones can share their fondest memories. The celebration of life will be held at the Mingo Community Center on July 20th at 12pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019