Curtis Dean Nordell
Curtis Dean Nordell

Des Moines - Curtis Nordell, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Curtis was born the son of Delbert and Eva Nordell on March 2, 1940 in Ida County, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughters, Melanie (Mark) Nordell-Morris and Melissa (Craig) Nordell-Earp; grandchildren, Lauren Nordell-Morris, Ella Nordell-Morris, Josephine Earp, and Madeline Earp; brother, Dennis (Donna) Nordell; brother-in-law, Don Jones; and a host of extended family and friends.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Franka; daughter, Michelle Beutler; and sister, Mary Ann Jones.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St Theresa Catholic Church, 1230 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with inurnment and military honors to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

The family respectfully requests the wearing of masks and social distancing with no physical contact due to Covid. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for the service through the link below his obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be directed to NAMI of Iowa, 3839 Merle Hay Road, Suite 229, Des Moines, IA 50310 or online at www.namiiowa.org.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
