Curtis Eugene Naeve
Runnells - August 2, 1952 - September 13, 2019
Curt was born to Don and Shirley Naeve on August 2nd, 1952 in Humboldt. Don was a Navy veteran and exceptional carpenter and Shirley was an operator with Northwestern Bell. Curt graduated from Urbandale High School and started his career with Northwestern Bell, the same place his mom worked. He met the love of his life, Pam, when he was 20 years old. They were married 47 years and were blessed with 4 sons and 12 grandchildren.
Curt spent most of his life helping others, asking for nothing in return. He coached all of his kid's youth sports teams and the lessons went far beyond the playing field. Curt was often referred to as a "second dad" and was always available to lend an ear and offer advice to anyone in need. He spent countless hours helping family and friends with anything they needed, and was happy to serve as voluntary foreman on any job, often sharing the carpentry skills his father taught him.
Curt was lucky enough to retire from the phone company at the age of 50, after 30 years of service. He spent the next 17 years doing exactly what he wanted...he hunted, fished, puttered, pondered, loved, fought, and taught all of us how great of a man he was and how big his heart was. He spent some of the time working on his farms but he spent most of his time with his loving wife, sons, and his favorite of all, grandkids.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Shirley and granddaughter, Abby. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam; sons, Craig (Tania), Tom (Stephanie), Tyler (Kristina), Lance (Libby); grandchildren, Kylie, Ashlyn, Dawson, Cael, Treyton, Ella, Kyra, Kaylen, Lilly, Caroline, and Calvin. Our husband, dad, father-in-law, and grandfather will be loved and missed for the rest of our lives.
All services will be at Rising Sun Church of Christ, 6390 E. Oakwood Dr., Pleasant Hill, IA. 50327. Visitation: Friday, September 20th from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral: Saturday, September 21st at 10am with luncheon immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Polk Dollars for Scholars in the name of Curt Naeve. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019