|
|
Our beloved Curtis Wendell Kading, age 55, returned to his heavenly home on June 27, 2019, having resided in the Kansas City area since 1988.
Curt was born to Geraldine (Jo) Maline Kading and Earl W. Kading on June 17, 1964, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, and baptized at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, and later converting to Catholicism. He attended Tech High School in Des Moines; however, transferred and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1982. Curtis and Jill Anette Jackard married on October 27, 2001, with their daughter Eva born in January 2004. He received his bachelor's in Technology Management from Pittsburgh State University in 2006, and in 2009, his master's in Occupational Health and Safety from the University of Central Missouri. Curt was employed as a buyer at Associated Wholesale Grocers in Kansas City, Kansas. As many of his co-workers can attest, along with Curt's tenacious, strong work ethic, he was always willing to both lend a hand and to lead.
Curt had many interests, including his curiosity and passion for travel, aviation, history, and running. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on cross-country road trips across the USA, and Sturgis, as well as traveling to many places in the world with his wife, daughter, friends, and family, with Curt's favorite places being France, Ireland, and Mexico. With his discerning taste and expertise in mechanics and building, he always had new construction project going, many times working alongside his younger brother, Tracy. Curt's athleticism was remarkable as he trained for and ran a marathon nearly each year in Kansas City, or would travel to other cities to complete. He also enjoyed long nature walks and jogging in partnership with his wife, Jill.
Curt was the most kind, thoughtful, and generous man, and lovingly devoted husband and father. He never passed an opportunity to help his loved ones as much as he possibly could, teaching us all firsthand about devotion and friendship to those we hold dear to our hearts. Curt was a self-described introvert. As a peacemaker, his philosophical view of life was fearless, fun-loving and grateful: "That's what I'm talkin' about!"
Preceded in death are his paternal grandparents, Earl W. Kading and Louise Stanley Kading; maternal grandparents, Gerald W. Maline and Thelma Odem Maline; father-in-law, Charles Jackard; and mother-in-law, Judith Emerson Jackard.
Those of us mourning Curt's passing are his wife, Jill Kading and daughter, Eva, of Westwood, Kansas; mother, Geraldine Kading of Des Moines, Iowa; father, Earl W. Kading Jr. (Dee) of Polk City, Iowa; mother-in-law, Pat Jackard of Leawood, Kansas; siblings, Dawn (George) Findling of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; Tracy (Leigh) Kading of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Patrick (Brandy) Kading of Ankeny, Iowa; Shannon (Rod) Bennethum of Grimes, Iowa; sister-in-law, Jane (Gailen) Stockwell of Fairway, Kansas; brother-in-law, Jeff Jackard; aunt Anna Jackard of Clayton, New Mexico; and many family and friends.
The Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. on July 3, 2019, at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd., Roeland Park, Kansas, with burial immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, Kansas, and luncheon at the church following burial.
The Blue Angels will flyover the church before the funeral service in honor of Curt!
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019