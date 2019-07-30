|
|
Curtis Kelling
Ankeny - Curtis Kelling passed away July 25, 2019 due to heart complications. Visitation will be held at Memorial Services of Iowa, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny at 9:00 a.m., with burial to follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Adel at 11:00 a.m. He left behind his wife Amber, four sons, Braeden, Caleb, Jace, Liam, and father Steven.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019