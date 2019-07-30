Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
520 N.W. 36th Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Kelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Kelling


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Kelling Obituary
Curtis Kelling

Ankeny - Curtis Kelling passed away July 25, 2019 due to heart complications. Visitation will be held at Memorial Services of Iowa, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny at 9:00 a.m., with burial to follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Adel at 11:00 a.m. He left behind his wife Amber, four sons, Braeden, Caleb, Jace, Liam, and father Steven.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now