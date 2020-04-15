Services
Curtis Leland Scott


1944 - 2020
Curtis Leland Scott Obituary
Curtis Leland Scott

Waukee - On Monday, April 13, 2020, Curtis Leland Scott (Scotty) passed away at home at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Curtis was born on April 11, 1944 in Des Moines, IA. He graduated from DMACC with a degree in Criminal Justice. His career in law enforcement spanned over 30 years serving Waukee, Adel and Dallas County. After his retirement, Curtis continued to serve as a security guard for the State Capital in Des Moines and as a member of the Waukee City Council for a number of years.

Curtis had a great love of life and family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a Trekkie. He loved to travel and see new places, especially his yearly trips to Branson, MO; which started out as family reunions, but ended up being one of his favorite places to visit. Curtis also opened his home as a foster parent and hosted several foreign exchange students from Japan over the years.

Curtis is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and numerous friends. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

In light of the current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Curtis' memory to: Ride the Thin Blue Line, c/o Serve Credit Union, 3743 86th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
