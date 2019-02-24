Resources
Des Moines - Curtis Wayne Lewis (June 19th, 1955) passed away on February 16th, 2019 due to complications of end stage ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1973 and a 42 year member of IBEW local 347. Curt and his family moved to Fresno, California in 1992.

Curt is survived by his daughters Ashlie Clay, Andee Lewis and Aimee Davis; son Alex Lewis;two grandsons Grayson and Levi; and stepbrother Lloyd Vandelune.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Terri Lewis, infant son Cory, father Wayne Lewis, mother Coila Vandelune, brother Scott Lewis, and stepfather John Vandelune.

A service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.

A memorial fund has been set up in Curt's name to help the ALS Association support other people with ALS and find a cure. Please visit his memorial website at bit.ly/HawkeyesCurt
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
