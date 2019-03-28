Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Cyndi Ollin Obituary
Cyndi Ollin

Elkhart - Cynthia (Cyndi) Ollin, was born August 26, 1960 to John and June Ollin. She was a resident of the Des Moines area for most of her life. Cyndi has two loving sons, Ryan and Dustin Bennett, three grandchildren, Ariana, Logan and Hunter Bennett, and two brothers, John Ollin (wife Kelli) and Monte Ollin, all of whom survive her. She was a devoted mother and a hard worker. She loved stock car races and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Cyndi passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will begin at 11AM, followed by funeral service at 1PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. She will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery after the services.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019
