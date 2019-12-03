Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Dolquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia A. Dolquist


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia A. Dolquist Obituary
Cynthia A. Dolquist

Des Moines, IA - Cynthia Ann Dolquist, 60, was born June 16, 1959. She passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Dolquist and her son, Ben Light. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cunningham.

According to her wishes, cremation has occurred and private services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Cindy. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -