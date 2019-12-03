|
Cynthia A. Dolquist
Des Moines, IA - Cynthia Ann Dolquist, 60, was born June 16, 1959. She passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Dolquist and her son, Ben Light. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Cunningham.
According to her wishes, cremation has occurred and private services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Cindy. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019