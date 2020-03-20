|
Cynthia Bierman
Des Moines - Cynthia May Bierman, 66, of Des Moines, Iowa, joined her sistren angels on March 17, 2020. Cynthia was born May 24, 1953 in Jefferson, Iowa to Lee and Gladys King of Churdan, Iowa. She loved the farm life, and was active in 4-H. She fondly remembered the frequent visits from numerous cousins, and a family trip to Alaska. Cynthia moved to Des Moines in 1971 to attend AIB, then began her 48-year career in insurance and investments, retiring just last week. In 1988, Cynthia married Calvin Bierman of Des Moines, and took the first of several trips to Walt Disney World. In later years, they traveled to Los Angeles, and discovered the joy of cruising to the Caribbean. Cynthia was an avid reader of romance novels and crime fiction. Cynthia enjoyed attending plays, and traveling to concerts across the Midwest. Cynthia also shared her love of Christmas, and would listen to holiday music all year long. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Gladys King, and her brother Wayne. She is survived by her husband Calvin, her brother Gary of Urbandale, and her sister Darlene of Pharr, Texas. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Churdan United Methodist Church. Cynthia's infectious laugh, genuine concern for others, and loving spirit will be missed by many.
A public graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Highland Cemetery in Churdan. The Brown Funeral Home of Jefferson is assisting the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020