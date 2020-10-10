Cynthia Lee Parkins



Norwalk - Cynthia Lee Parkins, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2020 after an extended illness. Cynthia was born March 17, 1966 in Polk County Iowa to Donald and Mary Parkins. Cynthia was a real estate agent in Florida and studied sign language.



Cynthia is survived by her brothers Tim Parkins and Randy (Sherry) Parkins, and her sister Linda Risdell, and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Indianola, Iowa.



No services will be held at this time.









