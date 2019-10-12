|
Cyrus J. Starch
Wild Rose, WI - Cyrus J. Starch, age 89, of Wild Rose, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, WI. He was born May 14, 1930 in LaCrosse, WI; son of John and Mary (Kunerth) Starch. Cyrus's first marriage was to Colleen Joan Connolly on February 5, 1955 in Alameda, CA and together they shared 27 years of marriage before her passing on July 27, 1982. On October 11, 1987, Cyrus married Mary (Trieglaff) Jansen in Woodstock, IL. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Cyrus is survived by his loving wife, Mary Starch of Wild Rose, WI; three children, Cheryl Starch of Folsom, CA, Richard Starch of Roseville, CA, and Larry Starch of El Dorado Hills, CA; one step-son, Heath Jansen of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Vera Melstrand of La Crescent, MN; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Starch; his first wife, Joan Starch; a brother, Paul Starch; and a sister, Sylvia Gartung.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Saxeville, WI. Reverend Rick Engen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center - Madison, WI (www.adrc.wisc.edu/give) or to the Humane Society of Portage County (www.hspcwi.org) on behalf of Cyrus J Starch. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019