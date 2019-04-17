Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Newton, IA
Newton - Arlene, 91, died on Palm Sunday, April 14, at the Comfort House in Pella. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Newton. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., tonight at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church may be left at the church the day of the service or at the funeral home.

Those left to honor Arlene's memory are her children, Vicki (Keith) Rudd of Johnston, David (Suzanne) Funk of Newton, and Nancy (Steve) Tommeraasen of Spencer; her grandchildren, Heather (Nate) Erickson of Firestone, Colorado, Tiffany (Andy) Schmeisser of Waukee, Ryan Funk (Rosie Lancaster) of Altoona, Brandon (Nana) Funk of Houston, Texas, and Chelsea (Brandon) Dunkerson of Newton; step-grandchildren, Lena (Aaron Alcott) Tommeraasen of Ames and Sara Moore of Eugene, Oregon; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Connor, Anna, Hayden, MaKenna, and Julian; and her step-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madison.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019
