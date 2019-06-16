Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208

Kellogg - Bill, 78, died on Thursday June 13, at Unity Point Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Bill would not want anyone to wear a suit so casual attire, especially if it is IH red and not green, is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kellogg Township Fire Department or to the St. Luke United Methodist Building Fund may be left at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
