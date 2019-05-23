Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Winterset, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Winterset, IA
Daisy Dell Benge


Daisy Dell Benge Obituary
Daisy Dell Benge

Winterset - Daisy Dell Benge, 93, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at West Bridge Care & Rehab in Winterset.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 24, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, with family present to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25 at the church, with burial to follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Winterset Art Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue (Jeff) Hansen of Winterset; son, Randy (Melany) Benge of Winterset; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 23, 2019
