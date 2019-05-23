|
Daisy Dell Benge
Winterset - Daisy Dell Benge, 93, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at West Bridge Care & Rehab in Winterset.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 24, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, with family present to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25 at the church, with burial to follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Winterset Art Center.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue (Jeff) Hansen of Winterset; son, Randy (Melany) Benge of Winterset; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 23, 2019