|
|
Dale A. Noel
Des Moines - Dale Austin Noel, 93 of Des Moines, Iowa beloved husband and best friend of Kathryn (Kay) Lea (Schaefer) Noel passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Artie (Lockard) Noel and one granddaughter, Chante Noel.
Dale was born in New Sharon, Iowa on October 26, 1926 on a rural farm. Except for service in the military during WWII, Dale was a lifelong resident of Iowa having lived in several towns throughout his life. His most current being Urbandale, Iowa for 55 years and Des Moines, Iowa for the last 5 years. He attended the University of Iowa for 1 semester before entering the Marine Corps in May of 1944 at the age of 17 after having received written permission from his father. He served with the 2nd Division on Saipan and as part of the occupation forces Japan after the nuclear bombings. He was honorably discharged from service in August 1946 from Great Lakes Naval Station. He later went on to earn an AA from the Area Institute of Business in accounting. It was shortly after starting school at AIB that he met Kathryn Lea Schaefer in 1947 when he "borrowed" some lemon drops which were sitting on her work desk and that began a lifelong tradition. Dale and Kay were married March 1948 in Baxter, Iowa. Having recently celebrated their 72-wedding anniversary. To this union were born 3 children, Gary, Marguerite and Lee. Dale and Kay were longtime campers for many years being members of the NCHA camping organization and held various capacities within this group, both state and national. Dale was an avid bowler in the Des Moines area for several years as well, holding various positions with many different leagues. He was inducted into the Des Moines area Hall of Fame in 2011 for his years of service and accomplishments. Dale, along with several other WWII veterans, participated in an Honor Flight in 2009 which took them to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to all veterans. He enjoyed knitting and crocheting for many years and produced numerous quilts, afghans, doilies and blankets for family and friends.
After graduation from AIB Dale worked as a city clerk for Newton, Iowa, accountant for Goodyear stores in various towns and finally as an accountant for the State of Iowa in which he conducted audits and eventually moved up to supervisor position where he retired from in 1989.
Throughout their life, Dale and Kay traveled extensively before and after retirement having visited Europe, Hawaii, Canada and most of the U.S.
Besides his wife Kay, Dale is survived by his sister, Dolly (Dale) Hofer of Medford, OR; two sons, Gary (Kelle) Noel of Van Meter and Lee (Lorraine) Noel of Des Moines; one daughter, Marguerite Noel of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Missey (Randy) Roush of Baxter, Shay (Lisa) Noel of Des Moines, Josh (Felicia) Noel of Paragould, AR and Justin Noel of Memphis, TN; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the members of the Veterans Administration Hospice (CLC) and Palliative Care departments in Des Moines. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last weeks were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him.
All are welcome to attend a funeral service, honoring Dale, at 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. For those unable to attend, please visit Dale's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com for access to a live stream link (just prior to the service at 6:30). On the website, you may also leave online condolences. Cremation rites will follow the service. Burial (all are welcome) will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Baxter, Iowa. Memorial contributions can be made to the VA Central Health Care, Easter Seals or Blank Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 6, 2020