Dale Boersma
Urbandale -
Dale Boersma, age 79, passed away on February 19, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 25 at Meredith Drive Reformed Church in Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Westover Chapel.
Dale was born on February 5, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John and Bertha Boersma. Dale didn't know a stranger, could talk with anyone and had many friends wherever he went. People will remember him by his 'Dale/Dad' jokes. He served in the Naval Reserves and then the Airforce as an Airman First Class. He was most proud of his time with the US Air Force Security Service - USAFSS stationed at RAF Chicksands in Bedfordshire, England where he intercepted and decoded radio signals from all over the world.
Following his honorable discharge, he worked for WOOD radio in Grand Rapids. He married Jamie Wyckoff in 1991 and they eventually moved to Iowa and resided there for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife; Jamie, sons Steven (Donna) and Andrew, his sister Bonnie Yonker (Jerry), and one granddaughter Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Meredith Drive Reformed Church or the Puppy Jake Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019