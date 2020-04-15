|
Dale E. Fogelson
Des Moines - Dale Edward Fogelson, 87, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. Burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Dale was born January 22, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Charlie E. and Helen G. (Marr) Fogelson. He attended East High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 25, 1955 he married his one true love, Nancy Borland of Reidsville, North Carolina. They built a house and a life together on Des Moines East Side, where he resided until his death.
A former restaurant owner and avid golfer, Dale retired at the age of 55 from the Des Moines Fire Department after 28 years of service as a fire fighter and paramedic. He continued to work for Consolidated Electrical Distribution (CED) for several more years. He enjoyed golfing with his brother and friends, eating breakfast with his buddies, enjoyed watching westerns and game shows, and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. Dale will be missed by all who knew him.
Dale is survived by his sisters-in-law, Margaret Fogelson of Des Moines, Hariett Fogelson of Mountian Home, AR and Barb Hodge of Fairfield, IA; aunt-in-law, Betty Standley of Des Moines; nieces and nephews, Bobby (Sherry) Elliott, David (Sharon) Hodge, Sharon (Richard) Olson, Linda (Steve) Boggeri, Patty Elliot (Rob), Donnie Fogelson, Deborah (David) Jackson, Mike (Monica) Fogelson, Janette (Bill) Thede, Jeff Fogelson (Denise); and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents, Charlie and Helen; brothers, Jack, Don, Jerry, Larry, and John Robert Fogelson, who died in infancy; sisters, Betty Elliott and Mary Hodge; sister-in-law, Helen Fogelson; brothers-in-law, George Elliott and Earl Hodge.
Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for service updates, and expressions of sympathy for the Fogelson family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313, in honor of Dale's best friend and companion, Red.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020