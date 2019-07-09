|
|
Dale F. Nicholls
Carlisle - Services for Dale Francis Nicholls, 97, who passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home, will be held 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with military graveside services to be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 12 in the Palmyra Cemetery.
Dale grew up in Warren County, IA on the Family Heritage Farm where he farmed the majority of his life. Dale was away for a short time at Parks Air College and then serving in the United States Army during World War II.
Dale is survived by his wife, Gladys of 73 years; sons, Kenneth and David Nicholls, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ada Nicholls; siblings, Allen Nicholls and Evelyn Curry.
Dale loved to fly airplanes, cut and polish stones and later learned to facet stones into fine jewelry.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in Dale's name to American Legion Post # 165 in Indianola or the Warren County Veterans Affairs. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019