Dale Fleming
Des Moines - Dale Fleming, age 87 of Des Moines, passed away on April 15, 2019. Dale taught for more than 30 years in the Des Moines Public School system. A memorial gathering will take place at McLaren's Funeral Chapel, 801 - 19th Street in West Des Moines, on April 22 at 11am.
Dale is survived by his wife, Donna, children Frank (Judy), Debi (Chris) Frank, Eric (Lesley) and step-children Linda Gilman and Steve Berry. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters Jean (John) Sample and Shirley Davis, a brother- and sister-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dale donated to the Iowa Donor Network. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 18, 2019