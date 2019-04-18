Services
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
Des Moines - Dale Fleming, age 87 of Des Moines, passed away on April 15, 2019. Dale taught for more than 30 years in the Des Moines Public School system. A memorial gathering will take place at McLaren's Funeral Chapel, 801 - 19th Street in West Des Moines, on April 22 at 11am.

Dale is survived by his wife, Donna, children Frank (Judy), Debi (Chris) Frank, Eric (Lesley) and step-children Linda Gilman and Steve Berry. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters Jean (John) Sample and Shirley Davis, a brother- and sister-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dale donated to the Iowa Donor Network. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
