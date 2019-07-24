|
|
Dale Hawkins
Brooklyn - Dale Eugene Hawkins, age 83, of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn, with Father Ross Epping officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. A memorial fund has been established.
Dale was survived by his wife Yvonne of 62 years; six sons Charles (Pam), John (Kim), James, Mark (Sally), Matthew (Rhonda), and David (Janine), all of Brooklyn; 19 grandchildren, Niki (Nate) Hopwood, of Brooklyn, Scott (Alyssa) Hawkins, of Brooklyn, Lynsey (Paul) Chalupsky, of Brooklyn, Kara (Michael) Bogden, of MN, Kevin Bartlett, of Fairfax, Ben (Xu) Hawkins, of WA, Dan (Anastasia) Hawkins, of Brooklyn, Erin (Travis) Henkle, of Malcom, Steven (Anna) Hawkins, of Waukee, Morgan (John) Beck, of Montezuma, Molly Dayton, of Malcom, Cody (Andi) Kelm, of Montezuma, Riley Hawkins, of Brooklyn, Courtney Hawkins (Clayton King), of Brooklyn, Hailey Hawkins (Austin Houghton), of Brooklyn, Madison Hawkins, of Brooklyn, Kyle Hawkins (Joslyn Hicks), of Brooklyn, Adam (Emma) Hawkins, of Brooklyn and Rachel Hawkins, of Brooklyn; 22 great grandchildren; two siblings Mary Cochran, of Williamsburg and Gene (Lorraine) Willett, of Brooklyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Tara at birth, a grandson Billy Eskew, a sister Doris Manatt and two brothers Donald and Dean.
Dale was born January 22, 1936, in Brooklyn, the son of Elmer Madison and Josephine Kriegel Hawkins. He attended Brooklyn High School and at the age of 17 enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1953. He served for three years in Japan and Korea. Dale married Yvonne Marie Lakose on January 22, 1957 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn. He was the manager at the Brooklyn Municipal Utilities from 1957-1998. Dale was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion Post #294 and the Brooklyn Fire Department. He enjoyed going to the Casino in Tama, deer hunting and fishing. Dale loved playing card games on Sundays with his family. He loved and adored his family and friends and will be missed by many.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 24, 2019