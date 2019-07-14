Services
Service
Private
Dale Kenner Obituary
Dale Kenner

Ankeny - Dale Kenner, 78, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Kavanagh House after being sick for quite some time. He served in the Army and later attended AIB Business College.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria of 53 years. They added two children to this union, Kristie & Kirk. They have five grandchildren; Brittany, Tyler (Courtney), Jake, Cole, and Chase, as well as, two great granddaughters; Adalyn & Brielle. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn (Gary) McGrath.

There will be a private family service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa.

Please go to www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com to leave your memories of Dale.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
