Dale Killion
Orient - Public Graveside Services for Dale Killion will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with full military graveside rites conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357.
Open Visitation without family present will be held at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
He is survived by his five children, Leroy Killion, Dick Killion, Denny (Tami) Killion all of Orient, Kathy (Jarry) Wright of Des Moines and Kristy (Ed) Miller of Creston; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.