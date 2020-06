Dale KillionOrient - Public Graveside Services for Dale Killion will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with full military graveside rites conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357.Open Visitation without family present will be held at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.He is survived by his five children, Leroy Killion, Dick Killion, Denny (Tami) Killion all of Orient, Kathy (Jarry) Wright of Des Moines and Kristy (Ed) Miller of Creston; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com