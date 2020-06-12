Dale Killion
Dale Killion

Orient - Public Graveside Services for Dale Killion will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with full military graveside rites conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357.

Open Visitation without family present will be held at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

He is survived by his five children, Leroy Killion, Dick Killion, Denny (Tami) Killion all of Orient, Kathy (Jarry) Wright of Des Moines and Kristy (Ed) Miller of Creston; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.








Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the Greenfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA 50849
641-743-2621
