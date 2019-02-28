|
Dale Lund
Polk City - Dale J. Lund, 90, a man of faith in Jesus Christ, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Sheldahl Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Slater, IA), Ramsey Village or Mercy Hospice.
Dale was born December 1, 1928, in Boxholm, IA to Nels and Mabel (Andersen) Lund. He graduated from Sheldahl High School in 1947. Dale was united in marriage to Dorothy Van De Wall on May 28, 1949, in Alleman, IA and they welcomed three children: Robert, Diane and Carole. Dale was a famer all his life in the Sheldahl area. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater.
In his free time, Dale watched sports, went golfing and played cards. He enjoyed learning family history and traveling with his wife. He cherished attending family events and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy; children: Robert (Cathy) Lund, Diane (Kent) Kroeger and Carole Lund-Smith; grandchildren: Becky (Chad) Doubleday, Carrie (Jason) Viel, Chris (Angie) Kroeger, Matt Kroeger, Lindsey (Brian) Hannan, Lauren (Ben) Pratt and Zach Smith; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Alvin (Barbara) Lund. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ramsey Village and Mercy Hospice for all the compassion and care Dale received.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019