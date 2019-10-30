|
Dale M. Sorensen
Des Moines - Dale Mike Sorensen, 72, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital due to complications from lung cancer. He was born August 8, 1947 in Adair, Iowa to Charlie and Lois (Deaver) Sorensen.
Dale graduated from Adair-Casey High School in 1965. In December of 1965, he joined the US Navy. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee, then he was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base until his honorable discharge in 1969. Dale married Vicki Kooker from Patterson, Iowa on July 5, 1969.
Following his military service, Dale worked for Frye Copysystems in Des Moines before returning to the family farm south of Adair in 1975, where he and his family farmed until 1993. Dale worked and later managed the Pain Dry Ice Warehouse in Des Moines from 1990 until his retirement in 2008, moving his family to Des Moines in 1996 to be closer to his job.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Vicki Sorensen; children, Amy Sorensen and Darren (Andrea) Sorensen; grandchildren, Shelby and Madisen Sorensen, Rachel and Caleb Gettler and Gianna Reha; sister, Theola (David) Gregg; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Gaylord and Dorothy Kooker.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Dale will be laid to rest with military honors at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019