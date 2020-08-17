Dale McIntosh
Maxwell - Dale Richard McIntosh, 93 of Maxwell, died Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Dale was born February 28, 1927, in Bondurant, the son of Claude and Jessie (Mills) McIntosh. He graduated from Bondurant High School in 1945, then enlisted in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1946. On May 13, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mildred Smith in Nashua.
Dale worked in many capacities throughout his life but worked for the Iowa DOT until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed muzzle loading, participating in 1840's reenactments and woodworking. He loved the Maxwell community and was willing to help wherever it was needed, but especially enjoyed volunteering for the Maxwell Museum and Casey's as the "coffee manager".
Dale was a member of the Maxwell Legion and VFW and the Rock Creek Bible Church (Maxwell Christian Church), Sons of the American Legion, 40 & 8 the Iowa Black Powder Federation and the NRA.
Dale is survived by his son, Randy of Pleasant Hill; his grandson, Michael (Sabrina) McIntosh of Altoona; six great-grandchildren: Taylor, Hali, Michael, Bryleigh, Ivory and Everly; and two great-great grandsons, Zane, and Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother, Donald McIntosh; his sister, Patricia Dvorak and a great-great granddaughter, Aurora Murphy.
A graveside service with military honors will at be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21 at the Maxwell Cemetery in Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Museum of the Maxwell American Legion.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com