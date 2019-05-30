|
Dale Miller Jr.
Raymore, MO - Dale Miller Jr. passed away quietly on May 21, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, their 6 children, and many grandchildren. Dale was a professor, minister, and political activist. He lived a life of generous service and love. No flowers, please. Gifts in Dale's name may be sent to St. Andrew's Christian Church, Raymore Christian Church, or Foxwood Springs, Raymore, Fellowship of John.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Des Moines Register on May 30, 2019